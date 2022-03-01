מדריך חברות
Belcan
Belcan משכורות

טווח המשכורת של Belcan נע בין $54,018 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור מהנדס אווירוחלל בקצה התחתון ל-$120,600 עבור מנהל תוכנית טכנית בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Belcan. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/25/2025

$160K

מהנדס מכונות
Median $105K
מהנדס תוכנה
Median $68.9K
מהנדס אווירוחלל
$54K

משאבי אנוש
Median $100K
טכנולוג מידע (IT)
$80.4K
מנהל תוכנית טכנית
$121K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד בעל השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Belcan הוא מנהל תוכנית טכנית at the Common Range Average level עם פיצוי כולל שנתי של $120,600. זה כולל שכר בסיס וכן פיצוי מניות ובונוסים פוטנציאליים.
הפיצוי הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Belcan הוא $90,200.

