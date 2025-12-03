ספריית חברות
Belcan
עובדים כאן? תבעו את החברה שלכם
    Levels FYI Logo
  • שכר
  • מהנדס תעופה וחלל

  • כל שכר מהנדס תעופה וחלל

Belcan מהנדס תעופה וחלל שכר

הפיצוי הכולל הממוצע של מהנדס תעופה וחלל in United States ב-Belcan נע בין $46.3K לבין $64.5K ל-year. צפה בפירוט של משכורת הבסיס, מניות ובונוסים עבור חבילות הפיצוי הכולל של Belcan. עדכון אחרון: 12/3/2025

השכר הכולל הממוצע

$49.6K - $58.4K
United States
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי
$46.3K$49.6K$58.4K$64.5K
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי

אנחנו צריכים רק 3 עוד מהנדס תעופה וחלל דיווחים ב Belcan כדי לפתוח!

הזמן את החברים והקהילה שלך להוסיף משכורות באופן אנונימי בפחות מ-60 שניות. יותר נתונים פירושם תובנות טובות יותר למחפשי עבודה כמוך ולקהילה שלנו!

💰 צפה בהכל משכורות

💪 תרום המשכורת שלך


תרום
מה הן דרגות הקריירה ב Belcan?

קבל משכורות מאומתות לתיבת הדואר שלך

הירשם למשכורות מהנדס תעופה וחלל מאומתות.תקבל את הפירוט של פרטי הפיצוי במייל. למד עוד

אתר זה מוגן על ידי reCAPTCHA ו מדיניות הפרטיות ו תנאי השירות חלים.

שאלות נפוצות

חבילת השכר הגבוהה ביותר שדווחה עבור מהנדס תעופה וחלל ב-Belcan in United States עומדת על תגמול כולל שנתי של $64,490. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Belcan עבור תפקיד מהנדס תעופה וחלל in United States הוא $46,301.

משרות מובילות

    לא נמצאו משרות מובילות עבור Belcan

חברות קשורות

  • InMoment
  • Arcesium
  • InvestCloud
  • SoftServe
  • Avtex
  • ראה את כל החברות ➜

משאבים נוספים

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/belcan/salaries/aerospace-engineer.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.