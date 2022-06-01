ספריית חברות
InMoment
InMoment משכורות

המשכורת של InMoment נעה בין $67,909 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור שיווק ברמה הנמוכה לבין $271,350 עבור מכירות ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של InMoment. עודכן לאחרונה: 9/6/2025

$160K

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $121K
שיווק
$67.9K
מנהל מוצר
$101K

מכירות
$271K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-InMoment הוא מכירות at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $271,350. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-InMoment הוא $111,245.

משאבים נוספים