ספריית חברות
Bank of Ireland
Bank of Ireland

Bank of Ireland משכורות

המשכורת של Bank of Ireland נעה בין $44,957 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור אנליסט עסקי ברמה הנמוכה לבין $93,083 עבור מהנדס תוכנה ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Bank of Ireland. עודכן לאחרונה: 11/17/2025

+$58K
+$89K
+$20K
+$35K
+$22K
מהנדס תוכנה
Median $93.1K
אנליסט אבטחת מידע
Median $63K
רואה חשבון
$61.7K

אנליסט עסקי
$45K
אנליסט נתונים
$68.2K
מנהל מדע נתונים
$70.4K
מדען נתונים
$73.2K
מנהל מוצר
$83.1K
מנהל פרויקט
$72.3K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Bank of Ireland הוא מהנדס תוכנה עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $93,083. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Bank of Ireland הוא $70,444.

