מדריך חברות
Amplify
Amplify משכורות

טווח המשכורת של Amplify נע בין $73,500 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור שירות לקוחות בקצה התחתון ל-$160,800 עבור מגייס בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Amplify. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/24/2025

$160K

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $135K
מנהל מוצר
Median $135K
חוקר חוויית משתמש
Median $95K

שירות לקוחות
$73.5K
אנליסט נתונים
$115K
טכנולוג מידע (IT)
$131K
שיווק
$129K
מעצב מוצר
Median $110K
מנהל פרויקטים
$133K
מגייס
$161K
האם התואר שלך חסר?

חפש את כל המשכורות ב דף פיצויים או הוסף את המשכורת שלך כדי לעזור בפתיחת הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד בעל השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Amplify הוא מגייס at the Common Range Average level עם פיצוי כולל שנתי של $160,800. זה כולל שכר בסיס וכן פיצוי מניות ובונוסים פוטנציאליים.
הפיצוי הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Amplify הוא $130,117.

