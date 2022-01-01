ספריית חברות
Pluralsight
Pluralsight משכורות

המשכורת של Pluralsight נעה בין $62,559 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור מנהל הנדסת תוכנה ברמה הנמוכה לבין $425,850 עבור הצלחת לקוח ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Pluralsight. עודכן לאחרונה: 11/28/2025

מהנדס תוכנה
P2 $117K
P3 $141K
P4 $165K
P5 $217K

מהנדס תוכנה פול-סטאק

מנהל מוצר
P3 $151K
P4 $189K
P5 $343K
מדען נתונים
Median $157K

אנליסט עסקי
Median $86K
הצלחת לקוח
$426K
טכנולוג מידע
$80K
תפעול שיווק
$102K
מנהל עיצוב מוצר
$241K
מנהל פרויקט
$87.1K
מכירות
Median $125K
מהנדס מכירות
$136K
מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
$62.6K
אדריכל פתרונות
$136K
מנהל תוכנית טכנית
$116K
לוח זמני הבשלה

25%

שנה 1

25%

שנה 2

25%

שנה 3

25%

שנה 4

סוג מניות
RSU

בPluralsight, RSUs כפופים ללוח זמני הבשלה של 4 שנים:

  • 25% בוקע ב 1st-שנה (25.00% שנתי)

  • 25% בוקע ב 2nd-שנה (6.25% רבעוני)

  • 25% בוקע ב 3rd-שנה (6.25% רבעוני)

  • 25% בוקע ב 4th-שנה (6.25% רבעוני)

שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Pluralsight הוא הצלחת לקוח at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $425,850. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Pluralsight הוא $135,675.

משרות מובילות

