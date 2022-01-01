Direktoryo ng mga Kumpanya
UBS
UBS Mga Sweldo

Ang sahod ng UBS ay mula $22,039 sa kabuuang kompensasyon bawat taon para sa isang Data Science Manager in United Kingdom sa mababang hanay hanggang $230,974 para sa isang Program Manager in Switzerland sa mataas na hanay. Ang Levels.fyi ay nagitipon ng anonymous at verified na mga sweldo mula sa kasalukuyan at dating empleyado ng UBS. Huling na-update: 10/8/2025

$160K

Inhinyero ng Software
Employee $112K
Authorized Officer $124K
Associate Director $165K
Director $207K

Backend Software Inhinyero

Pul-Stak Software Inhinyero

Kwaliting Asyurans (QA) Software Inhinyero

Data Inhinyero

Sayt Rilaybiliting Inhinyero

Kwantiteyting Debeloper

Siyentipiko ng Data
Employee $117K
Authorized Officer $120K
Associate Director $154K

Kwantiteyting Risertser

Investment Banker
Analyst $136K
Associate Director $210K

Financial Analyst
Median $100K
Business Analyst
Median $110K
Manager ng Produkto
Median $138K
Manager ng Software Engineering
Median $175K
Business Operations Manager
Median $64.2K
Data Analyst
Median $161K
Information Technologist (IT)
Median $151K
Konsultant sa Pamamahala
Median $82.5K
Project Manager
Median $150K
Solution Architect
Median $206K

Data Architect

Cloud Security Architect

Technical Program Manager
Median $173K
Cybersecurity Analyst
Median $108K
Accountant
$44.6K
Administrative Assistant
$80.4K
Business Operations
$109K
Business Development
$76.3K
Chief of Staff
$159K
Data Science Manager
$22K
Human Resources
$164K
Legal
$43.5K
Disenyor ng Produkto
$143K
Product Design Manager
$28.3K
Program Manager
$231K
Recruiter
$111K
Sales
$184K
Total Rewards
$157K
UX Researcher
$137K
Mga Madalas na Tanong

Ang pinakamataas na sahod na naiulat sa UBS ay Program Manager at the Common Range Average level na may taunang kabuuang bayad na $230,974. Kasama dito ang basic salary pati na rin ang mga potensyal na stock compensation at bonus.
Ang median na taunang kabuuang bayad na naiulat sa UBS ay $136,557.

