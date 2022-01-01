Direktoryo ng mga Kumpanya
Prudential Financial
Prudential Financial Mga Sweldo

Ang sahod ng Prudential Financial ay mula $37,332 sa kabuuang kompensasyon bawat taon para sa isang Benta sa mababang hanay hanggang $241,200 para sa isang Operasyon ng Marketing sa mataas na hanay. Ang Levels.fyi ay nagitipon ng anonymous at verified na mga sweldo mula sa kasalukuyan at dating empleyado ng Prudential Financial. Huling na-update: 11/28/2025

Inhinyero ng Software
12P $94.1K
11P $117K
10P $147K

Bakend na Sopwer na Inhinyero

Pul-Stak na Sopwer na Inhinyero

Kwantitatib na Debeloper

Siyentipiko ng Data
9P $178K
10P $147K
11P $131K
Actuary
Median $145K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

69 30
Analista ng Pananalapi
Median $80K
Analista ng Negosyo
Median $100K
Marketing
Median $165K
Manager ng Produkto
Median $178K
Manager ng Proyekto
Median $130K
Manager ng Inhinyeryang Software
Median $210K
Pag-unlad ng Negosyo
$110K
Analista ng Data
$101K
Manager ng Data Science
$161K
Human Resources
$118K
Teknologist ng Impormasyon (IT)
$177K
Bangkero sa Pamumuhunan
$226K
Legal
$166K
Operasyon ng Marketing
$241K
Disenyer ng Produkto
Median $132K
Rekruter
Median $122K
Benta
$37.3K
Analista ng Cybersecurity
$104K
Arkitekto ng Solusyon
$117K
Manager ng Programang Teknikal
$199K
Venture Capitalist
$109K
Mga Madalas na Tanong

Ang pinakamataas na sahod na naiulat sa Prudential Financial ay Operasyon ng Marketing at the Common Range Average level na may taunang kabuuang bayad na $241,200. Kasama dito ang basic salary pati na rin ang mga potensyal na stock compensation at bonus.
Ang median na taunang kabuuang bayad na naiulat sa Prudential Financial ay $131,417.

