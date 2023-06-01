Direktoryo ng mga Kumpanya
Jane Technologies
Nagtatrabaho Dito? I-claim ang Inyong Kumpanya

Jane Technologies Mga Sweldo

Ang sahod ng Jane Technologies ay mula $160,800 sa kabuuang kompensasyon bawat taon para sa isang Siyentipiko ng Data sa mababang hanay hanggang $266,325 para sa isang Manager ng Produkto sa mataas na hanay. Ang Levels.fyi ay nagitipon ng anonymous at verified na mga sweldo mula sa kasalukuyan at dating empleyado ng Jane Technologies. Huling na-update: 10/9/2025

$160K

Magkaroon ng Tamang Sahod, Hindi Maging Biktima

Nakipag-negosasyon kami sa libu-libong alok at palaging nakakamit ang $30K+ (minsan $300K+) na pagtaas. Ipanegosasyon ang inyong sahod o ang inyong resume ay pasurihin ng mga tunay na eksperto - mga recruiter na ginagawa ito araw-araw.

Siyentipiko ng Data
$161K
Manager ng Produkto
$266K
Inhinyero ng Software
$209K

How has AI impacted you at work?

I see more and more talk about how AI will change the way we work, or how AI will replace more and more people in the coming years, and I'm curious to see what impact AI has actually had in your day-to-day.

I'll go first: AI has marginally improved my ability to solve problems at work because it helps me debug code, but only after I give it a ton of context. Usually, ha...

45 18
45 18
Manager ng Software Engineering
$174K
Hindi mo makita ang inyong posisyon?

Maghanap ng lahat ng sahod sa aming pahina ng kompensasyon o idagdag ang inyong sahod upang makatulong na ma-unlock ang pahina.


Mga Madalas na Tanong

Найвищеоплачувана позиція в Jane Technologies - це Manager ng Produkto at the Common Range Average level з річною загальною компенсацією $266,325. Це включає базову зарплату, а також потенційну компенсацію акціями та бонуси.
Медіанна річна загальна компенсація в Jane Technologies складає $191,157.

Itinampok na Trabaho

    Walang itinampok na trabaho para sa Jane Technologies

Kaugnay na mga Kumpanya

  • Snap
  • Tesla
  • Spotify
  • SoFi
  • LinkedIn
  • Tingnan lahat ng kumpanya ➜

Iba pang Resources