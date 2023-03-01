Direktoryo ng mga Kumpanya
City of Seattle
City of Seattle Mga Sweldo

Ang sahod ng City of Seattle ay mula $96,361 sa kabuuang kompensasyon bawat taon para sa isang Technical Program Manager in China sa mababang hanay hanggang $201,000 para sa isang Electrical Engineer in United States sa mataas na hanay. Ang Levels.fyi ay nagitipon ng anonymous at verified na mga sweldo mula sa kasalukuyan at dating empleyado ng City of Seattle. Huling na-update: 10/9/2025

$160K

Information Technologist (IT)
Median $135K
Business Operations Manager
$172K
Business Analyst
$161K

Civil Engineer
$127K
Electrical Engineer
$201K
Program Manager
$105K
Project Manager
$153K
Inhinyero ng Software
$152K
Technical Program Manager
$96.4K
Mga Madalas na Tanong

Ang pinakamataas na sahod na naiulat sa City of Seattle ay Electrical Engineer at the Common Range Average level na may taunang kabuuang bayad na $201,000. Kasama dito ang basic salary pati na rin ang mga potensyal na stock compensation at bonus.
Ang median na taunang kabuuang bayad na naiulat sa City of Seattle ay $152,235.

Iba pang Resources