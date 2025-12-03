Yritysluettelo
Ohjelmistosuunnittelija mediaanikorvaus in Canada Clearpath Robotics:ssa on yhteensä CA$92.9K per year. Katso Clearpath Robotics:n kokonaiskorvauspakettien peruspalkka-, osake- ja bonuserittely. Viimeksi päivitetty: 12/3/2025

Mediaanipalkka
company icon
Clearpath Robotics
Software Engineer
Kitchener, ON, Canada
Yhteensä vuodessa
$67.2K
Taso
hidden
Peruspalkka
$67.1K
Stock (/yr)
$60.4
Bonus
$0
Vuotta yrityksessä
2-4 Vuotta
Vuotta kokemusta
2-4 Vuotta
UKK

Korkein ilmoitettu palkkaus Ohjelmistosuunnittelija roolille yrityksessä Clearpath Robotics in Canada on vuosittainen kokonaiskorvaus CA$156,239. Tämä sisältää peruspalkan sekä mahdolliset osakekorvaukset ja bonukset.
Yrityksessä Clearpath Robotics Ohjelmistosuunnittelija roolille in Canada ilmoitettu mediaani vuosittainen kokonaiskorvaus on CA$92,815.

