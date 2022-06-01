Ettevõtete kataloog
STR
Töötate siin? Nõudke oma ettevõte

STR Palgad

STR palk ulatub $143,000 kogutasus aastas Mehaanikinsener ametikoha jaoks madalaimas otsas kuni $205,774 Projektijuht ametikoha jaoks kõrgeimas otsas. Levels.fyi kogub anonüümseid ja kontrollitud palku praegustelt ja endistelt töötajatelt ettevõttest STR. Viimati uuendatud: 10/26/2025

Tarkvaraarendaja
Median $145K

Teadur

Andmeteadlane
Median $160K
Mehaanikinsener
Median $143K

Projektijuht
$206K
Lahenduste Arhitekt
$196K

Cloud Security Architect

Ei leia oma ametinimetust?

Otsi kõiki palku meie palgalehelt või lisa oma palk et aidata lehte avada.


KKK

Kõrgeima palgaga ametikoht ettevõttes STR on Projektijuht at the Common Range Average level aastase kogutasuga $205,774. See sisaldab põhipalka ning võimalikke aktsiatasu ja boonuseid.
Ettevõtte STR keskmine aastane kogutasu on $160,000.

