ShipBob Palgad

ShipBob palk ulatub $24,430 kogutasus aastas Andmeteadlane ametikoha jaoks madalaimas otsas kuni $215,321 Lahenduste Arhitekt ametikoha jaoks kõrgeimas otsas. Levels.fyi kogub anonüümseid ja kontrollitud palku praegustelt ja endistelt töötajatelt ettevõttest ShipBob. Viimati uuendatud: 11/30/2025

Tarkvaraarendaja
Median $171K
Ärianalüütik
$142K
Andmeteadlane
$24.4K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

69 30
69 30
Toote Disainer
$149K
Toote Juht
Median $115K
Projekti Juht
$59.2K
Müük
$214K
Tarkvaraarenduse Juht
$193K
Lahenduste Arhitekt
$215K
KKK

Kõrgeima palgaga ametikoht ettevõttes ShipBob on Lahenduste Arhitekt at the Common Range Average level aastase kogutasuga $215,321. See sisaldab põhipalka ning võimalikke aktsiatasu ja boonuseid.
Ettevõtte ShipBob keskmine aastane kogutasu on $149,250.

Muud ressursid

