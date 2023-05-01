Ettevõtete kataloog
Paytronix Systems Palgad

Paytronix Systems palk ulatub $55,275 kogutasus aastas Müük ametikoha jaoks madalaimas otsas kuni $213,060 Partnerite Juht ametikoha jaoks kõrgeimas otsas. Levels.fyi kogub anonüümseid ja kontrollitud palku praegustelt ja endistelt töötajatelt ettevõttest Paytronix Systems. Viimati uuendatud: 10/24/2025

Tarkvaraarendaja
Median $114K
Partnerite Juht
$213K
Müük
$55.3K

KKK

Kõrgeima palgaga ametikoht ettevõttes Paytronix Systems on Partnerite Juht at the Common Range Average level aastase kogutasuga $213,060. See sisaldab põhipalka ning võimalikke aktsiatasu ja boonuseid.
Ettevõtte Paytronix Systems keskmine aastane kogutasu on $114,000.

