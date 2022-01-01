Ettevõtete kataloog
Chick-fil-A Palgad

Chick-fil-A palk ulatub $31,200 kogutasus aastas Müük ametikoha jaoks madalaimas otsas kuni $227,562 Tarkvaraarendaja ametikoha jaoks kõrgeimas otsas.

Tarkvaraarendaja
5 $113K
6 $106K
7 $142K
8 $154K
9 $195K
10 $228K

Backend tarkvarainsener

Andmeinsener

Andmeteadlane
9 $167K
10 $207K
Klienditeenindus
Median $32K

Müük
Median $31.2K
Tarkvaraarenduse Juht
Median $225K
Ärioperatsioonid
$184K
Ärianalüütik
Median $104K
Ärendus
$79.7K
Andmeanalüütik
$101K
Infotehnoloog (IT)
$184K
Toote Disainer
$70.4K
Toote Juht
$177K
Programmi Juht
$186K
Projekti Juht
Median $150K
KKK

Kõrgeima palgaga ametikoht ettevõttes Chick-fil-A on Tarkvaraarendaja at the 10 level aastase kogutasuga $227,562. See sisaldab põhipalka ning võimalikke aktsiatasu ja boonuseid.
Ettevõtte Chick-fil-A keskmine aastane kogutasu on $151,996.

Muud ressursid