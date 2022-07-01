Ettevõtete kataloog
BlueVoyant
BlueVoyant Palgad

BlueVoyant palk ulatub $81,258 kogutasus aastas Küberturbe Analüütik ametikoha jaoks madalaimas otsas kuni $286,560 Infotehnoloog (IT) ametikoha jaoks kõrgeimas otsas. Levels.fyi kogub anonüümseid ja kontrollitud palku praegustelt ja endistelt töötajatelt ettevõttest BlueVoyant. Viimati uuendatud: 11/18/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Tarkvaraarendaja
Median $127K

Full-Stack tarkvarainsener

Infotehnoloog (IT)
$287K
Toote Juht
$153K

Müük
$84.6K
Küberturbe Analüütik
$81.3K
KKK

Kõrgeima palgaga ametikoht ettevõttes BlueVoyant on Infotehnoloog (IT) at the Common Range Average level aastase kogutasuga $286,560. See sisaldab põhipalka ning võimalikke aktsiatasu ja boonuseid.
Ettevõtte BlueVoyant keskmine aastane kogutasu on $127,000.

