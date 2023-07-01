Directorio de Empresas
boostr
¿Trabajas Aquí? Reclama Tu Empresa

boostr Salarios

El salario de boostr varía de $54,725 en compensación total por año para un Ingeniero de Software en el extremo inferior a $292,740 para un Gerente de Producto en el extremo superior. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de boostr. Última actualización: 9/4/2025

$160K

Recibe lo Justo, No te Estafen

Hemos negociado miles de ofertas y regularmente logramos aumentos de $30,000+ (a veces $300,000+). Negocia tu salario o tu currículum revisado por verdaderos expertos - reclutadores que lo hacen a diario.

Gerente de Producto
$293K
Ingeniero de Software
$54.7K
Arquitecto de Soluciones
$187K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

56 23
56 23
¿No encuentras tu puesto?

Busca todos los salarios en nuestra página de compensación o agrega tu salario para ayudar a desbloquear la página.


Preguntas frecuentes

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-boostr הוא Gerente de Producto at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $292,740. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-boostr הוא $187,060.

Empleos Destacados

    No se encontraron empleos destacados para boostr

Empresas Relacionadas

  • Pinterest
  • Roblox
  • Stripe
  • SoFi
  • Intuit
  • Ver todas las empresas ➜

Otros Recursos