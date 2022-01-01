NCR Salarios

Directorio de Empresas
El salario de NCR va desde $15,650 en compensación total por año para un Information Technologist (IT) in India en el rango bajo hasta $284,220 para un Consultor de Gestión in United States en el rango alto. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de NCR. Última actualización: 10/11/2025

$160K

Ingeniero de Software
Grade 9 $93.7K
Grade 10 $121K
Grade 11 $126K
Grade 12 $150K
Grade 13 $169K

Ingeniero de Software Backend

Ingeniero de Software Full-Stack

Diseñador de Producto
Grade 9 $93.5K
Grade 10 $115K
Grade 11 $140K

Diseñador UX

Gerente de Proyecto
Median $113K

Científico de Datos
Median $115K
Contador
$128K
Analista de Negocios
$74.6K
Atención al Cliente
$24.1K
Analista de Datos
$75.2K
Analista Financiero
$91.5K
Ingeniero de Hardware
$67.6K
Information Technologist (IT)
$15.6K
Consultor de Gestión
$284K
Marketing
$59.7K
Ingeniero Mecánico
$49.2K
Gerente de Diseño de Producto
$119K
Gerente de Producto
$16.8K
Ventas
$59.7K
Gerente de Ingeniería de Software
$71K
Arquitecto de Soluciones
$96.3K
¿No encontrás tu puesto?

Buscá todos los sueldos en nuestra página de compensaciones o agregá tu sueldo para ayudar a desbloquear la página.


Preguntas Frecuentes

El puesto con mayor remuneración reportado en NCR es Consultor de Gestión at the Common Range Average level con una compensación total anual de $284,220. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier compensación potencial en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en NCR es $93,676.

