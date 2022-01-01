Company Directory
Pluralsight Salaries

Pluralsight's salary ranges from $62,559 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineering Manager at the low-end to $425,850 for a Customer Success at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Pluralsight. Last updated: 11/28/2025

Software Engineer
P2 $117K
P3 $141K
P4 $165K
P5 $217K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Product Manager
P3 $151K
P4 $189K
P5 $343K
Data Scientist
Median $157K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Business Analyst
Median $86K
Customer Success
$426K
Information Technologist (IT)
$80K
Marketing Operations
$102K
Product Design Manager
$241K
Project Manager
$87.1K
Sales
Median $125K
Sales Engineer
$136K
Software Engineering Manager
$62.6K
Solution Architect
$136K
Technical Program Manager
$116K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Pluralsight, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (6.25% quarterly)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Pluralsight is Customer Success at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $425,850. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Pluralsight is $135,675.

