BlueVine
BlueVine Salaries

BlueVine's salary ranges from $100,890 in total compensation per year for a Data Analyst in Israel at the low-end to $270,000 for a Business Development in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of BlueVine. Last updated: 11/18/2025

Business Development
Median $270K
Data Analyst
$101K
Financial Analyst
$114K

Marketing
$149K
Partner Manager
$259K
Product Designer
Median $151K
Product Manager
$199K
Software Engineer
$141K
Software Engineering Manager
$264K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at BlueVine is Business Development with a yearly total compensation of $270,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at BlueVine is $151,000.

