Company Directory
VTS
Work Here? Claim Your Company

VTS Salaries

VTS's salary ranges from $88,200 in total compensation per year for a Business Analyst in United States at the low-end to $850,944 for a Recruiter in Canada at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of VTS. Last updated: 11/13/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Software Engineer
Median $115K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Software Engineering Manager
Median $155K
Product Designer
Median $92K

Kinda feel lc question doesn’t seem to appear in real interviews anymore

I grinded Blind 75 and NeetCode 150 pretty hard, but in most of my recent interviews, none of those patterns showed up. Instead, I got hit with new or modified problems I hadn't seen before.

Is this just me, or are companies actually shifting away from the standard high-frequency sets?

87 23
87 23
Product Manager
Median $116K
Business Analyst
$88.2K
Customer Service
$118K
Customer Success
$179K
Data Scientist
$161K
Hardware Engineer
$107K
Project Manager
$114K
Recruiter
$851K
Sales
$189K
Sales Engineer
$161K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$116K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At VTS, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (25.00% annually)

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At VTS, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)

Have a question? Ask the community.

Visit the Levels.fyi community to engage with employees across different companies, get career tips, and more.

Visit Now!

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at VTS is Recruiter at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $850,944. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at VTS is $116,920.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for VTS

Related Companies

  • Pluralsight
  • BlueVine
  • Bluecrew
  • Bamboo Rose
  • Shiftsmart
  • See all companies →

Other Resources