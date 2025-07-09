Company Directory
Olam
Olam Salaries

Olam's salary ranges from $24,460 in total compensation per year for a Accountant in Senegal at the low-end to $179,100 for a Project Manager in Singapore at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Olam. Last updated: 9/17/2025

$160K

Accountant
$24.5K
Controls Engineer
$101K
Investment Banker
$120K

Project Manager
$179K
