IHS Markit Software Engineer Salaries

Software Engineer compensation in United States at IHS Markit ranges from $99.2K per year for Software Engineer to $136K per year for Senior Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $135K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for IHS Markit's total compensation packages. Last updated: 12/6/2025

Associate Software Engineer I
(Entry Level)
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Associate Software Engineer II
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Software Engineer
$99.2K
$94.8K
$2K
$2.3K
Senior Software Engineer
$136K
$120K
$0
$16K
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at IHS Markit in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $165,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at IHS Markit for the Software Engineer role in United States is $124,323.

