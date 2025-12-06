Software Engineer compensation in United States at IHS Markit ranges from $99.2K per year for Software Engineer to $136K per year for Senior Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $135K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for IHS Markit's total compensation packages. Last updated: 12/6/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Associate Software Engineer I
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Associate Software Engineer II
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Software Engineer
$99.2K
$94.8K
$2K
$2.3K
Senior Software Engineer
$136K
$120K
$0
$16K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
