AVEVA Salaries

AVEVA's salary ranges from $26,427 in total compensation per year for a Sales in India at the low-end to $209,000 for a Software Engineering Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of AVEVA. Last updated: 8/26/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Associate Software Engineer $104K
Software Engineer I $106K
Software Engineer II $128K
Senior Software Engineer $160K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Software Engineering Manager
Median $209K
Information Technologist (IT)
Median $111K

Marketing
Median $120K
Customer Service
$147K
Data Scientist
$99.5K
Financial Analyst
$102K
Product Designer
$100K
Product Manager
$128K
Program Manager
$67.2K
Project Manager
$92.2K
Sales
$26.4K
Solution Architect
$113K
Technical Program Manager
$148K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at AVEVA is Software Engineering Manager with a yearly total compensation of $209,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at AVEVA is $111,000.

