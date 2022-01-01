Company Directory
EQ
Work Here? Claim Your Company

EQ Salaries

EQ's salary ranges from $104,475 in total compensation per year for a Business Analyst in United Kingdom at the low-end to $223,875 for a Software Engineer in Poland at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of EQ. Last updated: 10/17/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Business Analyst
$104K
Software Engineer
$224K
Software Engineering Manager
$110K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

62 25
62 25
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at EQ is Software Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $223,875. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at EQ is $109,624.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for EQ

Related Companies

  • Willis Towers Watson
  • Envestnet
  • Aon
  • Affirma
  • BlackRock
  • See all companies →

Other Resources