Company Directory
IHS Markit
Work Here? Claim Your Company
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salaries
  • Project Manager

  • All Project Manager Salaries

IHS Markit Project Manager Salaries

The average Project Manager total compensation in Australia at IHS Markit ranges from A$122K to A$170K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for IHS Markit's total compensation packages. Last updated: 12/6/2025

Average Total Compensation

$85.9K - $101K
Australia
Common Range
Possible Range
$80.2K$85.9K$101K$112K
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 3 more Project Manager submissions at IHS Markit to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary


Contribute
What are the career levels at IHS Markit?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Project Manager offers.You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Project Manager at IHS Markit in Australia sits at a yearly total compensation of A$169,803. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at IHS Markit for the Project Manager role in Australia is A$121,909.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for IHS Markit

Related Companies

  • Leidos
  • EQ
  • AVEVA
  • EPAM Systems
  • Cognizant
  • See all companies →

Other Resources

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/ihs-markit/salaries/project-manager.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.