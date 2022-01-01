Company Directory
Garmin
Garmin Salaries

Garmin's salary ranges from $3,575 in total compensation per year for a Human Resources in Pakistan at the low-end to $258,700 for a Data Scientist in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of Garmin. Last updated: 8/12/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Software Engineer I $86.1K
Software Engineer II $101K
Senior Software Engineer $135K
Technical Lead Software Engineer $152K

Back-End Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Production Software Engineer

Network Engineer

Systems Engineer

Hardware Engineer
Median $113K

Embedded Hardware Engineer

Mechanical Engineer
Median $55.6K

Product Designer
Median $86K
Project Manager
Median $110K
Business Analyst
Median $91K
Business Development
$65.7K
Chief of Staff
$201K
Customer Service
$91.3K
Data Science Manager
$166K
Data Scientist
$259K
Electrical Engineer
$64.8K
Financial Analyst
$56.7K
Human Resources
$3.6K
Industrial Designer
$71.6K
Information Technologist (IT)
$69.1K
Product Manager
$96.5K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$75.4K
Technical Programme Manager
$127K
Technical Writer
$56.7K
FAQs

Peran dengan gaji tertinggi yang dilaporkan di Garmin adalah Ilmuwan Data at the Common Range Average level dengan total kompensasi tahunan sebesar $258,700. Ini termasuk gaji dasar serta potensi kompensasi saham dan bonus.
Total kompensasi tahunan median yang dilaporkan di Garmin adalah $91,000.

