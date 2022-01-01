GoPro Salaries

GoPro's salary ranges from $72,563 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in France at the low-end to $291,450 for a Business Development in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of GoPro. Last updated: 11/22/2025
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At GoPro, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 3rd-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 4th-YR (25.00% annually)
