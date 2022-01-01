GoPro Salaries

Company Directory
GoPro's salary ranges from $72,563 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in France at the low-end to $291,450 for a Business Development in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of GoPro. Last updated: 11/22/2025

Software Engineer
Median $72.6K
Business Development
$291K
Data Scientist
$139K

Hardware Engineer
$97.8K
Mechanical Engineer
$187K
Product Designer
$189K
Product Manager
$114K
Project Manager
$111K
Technical Program Manager
$230K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At GoPro, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (25.00% annually)

The highest paying role reported at GoPro is Business Development at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $291,450. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at GoPro is $139,300.

