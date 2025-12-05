Software Engineer compensation in United States at Garmin ranges from $91.9K per year for Software Engineer I to $209K per year for Staff Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $95.3K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Garmin's total compensation packages. Last updated: 12/5/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Software Engineer I
$91.9K
$89.7K
$257
$1.9K
Software Engineer II
$101K
$101K
$0
$25
Senior Software Engineer
$134K
$128K
$6.3K
$25
Technical Lead Software Engineer
$154K
$147K
$6.9K
$0
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
Included TitlesSubmit New Title
For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/garmin/salaries/software-engineer.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.