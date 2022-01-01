Company Directory
Enfusion
Enfusion Salaries

Enfusion's salary ranges from $50,113 in total compensation per year for a Project Manager in India at the low-end to $120,750 for a Software Engineer in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Enfusion. Last updated: 9/6/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $121K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Accountant
$116K
Business Analyst
$90.3K

Information Technologist (IT)
$61K
Project Manager
$50.1K
Technical Program Manager
$78.4K
Technical Writer
$67.3K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Enfusion is Software Engineer with a yearly total compensation of $120,750. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Enfusion is $78,390.

