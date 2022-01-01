Company Directory
Vanguard
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Vanguard Salaries

Vanguard's salary ranges from $50,250 in total compensation per year for a Customer Success at the low-end to $348,250 for a Business Operations at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Vanguard. Last updated: 9/7/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve £25k+ (sometimes £250k+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your CV reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
TI05 $104K
TS01 $125K
TS02 $146K
TS03 $183K
TS04 $243K

Machine Learning Engineer

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer

Data Engineer

Data Scientist
TS02 $132K
TS03 $173K
Product Manager
Median $142K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

64 10
64 10
Product Designer
Median $120K

UX Designer

Data Analyst
TS02 $133K
TS03 $153K
Project Manager
Median $128K
Software Engineering Manager
Median $195K
Accountant
Median $103K

Technical Accountant

UX Researcher
Median $128K
Financial Analyst
Median $85K
Information Technologist (IT)
Median $115K
Marketing
Median $189K
Solution Architect
Median $200K

Data Architect

Cloud Security Architect

Technical Program Manager
Median $200K
Business Operations
$348K
Business Analyst
$144K
Customer Service
$137K
Customer Success
$50.3K
Human Resources
$74.2K
Legal
$101K
Management Consultant
$249K
Marketing Operations
$131K
Program Manager
$216K
Sales
$55.7K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Vanguard is Business Operations at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $348,250. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Vanguard is $134,989.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Vanguard

Related Companies

  • Fisher Investments
  • Dimensional Fund Advisors
  • Fidelity Investments
  • Bankers Healthcare Group
  • Prime Trust
  • See all companies →

Other Resources