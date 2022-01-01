Company Directory
Tower Research Capital
Tower Research Capital Salaries

Tower Research Capital's salary ranges from $53,765 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineering Manager in India at the low-end to $299,700 for a Data Scientist in Singapore at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of Tower Research Capital. Last updated: 8/25/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $57.5K

Back-End Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Business Analyst
$104K
Data Scientist
$300K

Financial Analyst
$133K
Information Technologist (IT)
$131K
Software Engineering Manager
$53.8K
FAQs

The highest paying role reported at Tower Research Capital is 資料科學家 at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $299,700. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Tower Research Capital is $117,563.

