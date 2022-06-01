Company Directory
Domino Data Lab
Domino Data Lab Salaries

Domino Data Lab's salary ranges from $165,825 in total compensation per year for a Technical Writer at the low-end to $497,376 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Domino Data Lab. Last updated: 10/14/2025

Software Engineer
Median $208K
Product Manager
Median $240K
Data Scientist
$247K

Financial Analyst
$229K
Product Designer
$191K
Recruiter
$229K
Software Engineering Manager
$497K
Solution Architect
$171K
Technical Writer
$166K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Domino Data Lab, Share/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Domino Data Lab is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $497,376. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Domino Data Lab is $228,850.

Other Resources