Company Directory
BlueVoyant
Work Here? Claim Your Company

BlueVoyant Salaries

BlueVoyant's salary ranges from $81,258 in total compensation per year for a Cybersecurity Analyst at the low-end to $286,560 for a Information Technologist (IT) at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of BlueVoyant. Last updated: 11/18/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Software Engineer
Median $127K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Information Technologist (IT)
$287K
Product Manager
$153K

Which of the top tech companies have the best pay to WLB ratio?

Out of FAANG and the other top tier companies like OpenAI, Anthropic, Stripe, Nvidia, Uber, or whatever else you guys think fits in this "top tier" category, which companies have the best ratio between pay and WLB?

I recognize that these top companies all likely ask for a lot from their employees, which is fine, but I'm looking specifically for the best ratio.. Like let's say Op...

54 40
54 40
Sales
$84.6K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$81.3K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at BlueVoyant is Information Technologist (IT) at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $286,560. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at BlueVoyant is $127,000.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for BlueVoyant

Related Companies

  • Infoblox
  • Lookout
  • Gigamon
  • Vectra AI
  • Proofpoint
  • See all companies →

Other Resources