Apollo GraphQL Salaries

Apollo GraphQL's salary ranges from $185,000 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer at the low-end to $313,425 for a Recruiter at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Apollo GraphQL. Last updated: 11/14/2025

+$58K
+$89K
+$20K
+$35K
+$22K
Software Engineer
Median $185K
Product Manager
$225K
Recruiter
$313K

Software Engineering Manager
$303K
Solution Architect
$214K
UX Researcher
$265K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Apollo GraphQL is Recruiter at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $313,425. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Apollo GraphQL is $245,196.

