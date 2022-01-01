Company Directory
Dolby Laboratories
Dolby Laboratories Benefits

Insurance, Health, & Wellness
  • Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) Insurance

  • Dental Insurance

  • Gym Discount

  • Health Insurance

  • Life Insurance

  • Paternity Leave

  • Vision Insurance

  • Custom Work Station

  • Disability Insurance

  • Free Drinks $365

  • Free Snacks $730

  • Gym / Wellness Reimbursement $600

    $600 per year

  • Gym On-Site $300

  • Health Savings Account (HSA) $2,000

    $2,000 per year contributed by employer

  • Maternity Leave

  • PTO (Vacation / Personal Days)

  • Sick Time

    • Financial & Retirement
  • 401k $216

    3% match on the first 6% of base salary

  • Flexible Spending Account (FSA)

  • Employee Stock Purchase Program (ESPP)

    Allows contributions up to 10% of base salary. 15% discount on purchase price of stock

    • Perks & Discounts
  • Learning and Development

  • Employee Discount

  • Tuition Reimbursement

    • Transportation
  • Transport allowance

    • Other
  • Donation Match

    100% match. Up to $5,000 matched

  • Volunteer Time Off

  • Pet Friendly Workplace

