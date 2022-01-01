Company Directory
Dolby Laboratories
Dolby Laboratories Salaries

Dolby Laboratories's salary ranges from $87,720 in total compensation per year for a Human Resources at the low-end to $537,300 for a Business Operations Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of Dolby Laboratories. Last updated: 8/17/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
P2 $134K
P3 $195K
P4 $231K
P5 $281K

Research Scientist

Product Manager
P3 $208K
P4 $265K
Business Operations Manager
$537K

Business Development
$400K
Data Scientist
$299K
Electrical Engineer
$122K
Financial Analyst
$249K
Hardware Engineer
$188K
Human Resources
$87.7K
Information Technologist (IT)
$250K
Marketing
$292K
Marketing Operations
$381K
Product Designer
$183K
Project Manager
$116K
Sales
$151K
Sales Engineer
$208K
Solution Architect
$138K
Technical Programme Manager
$152K
Vesting Schedule

25%

Yr 1

25%

Yr 2

25%

Yr 3

25%

Yr 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Dolby Laboratories, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-Yr (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-Yr (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-Yr (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-Yr (25.00% annually)

FAQs

The highest paying role reported at Dolby Laboratories is Business Operations Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $537,300. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Dolby Laboratories is $208,158.

Other Resources