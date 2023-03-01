Company Directory
City of Seattle
City of Seattle Salaries

City of Seattle's salary ranges from $96,361 in total compensation per year for a Technical Program Manager in China at the low-end to $201,000 for a Electrical Engineer in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of City of Seattle. Last updated: 9/11/2025

$160K

Information Technologist (IT)
Median $135K
Business Operations Manager
$172K
Business Analyst
$161K

Civil Engineer
$127K
Electrical Engineer
$201K
Program Manager
$105K
Project Manager
$153K
Software Engineer
$152K
Technical Program Manager
$96.4K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at City of Seattle is Electrical Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $201,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at City of Seattle is $152,235.

