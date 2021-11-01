Company Directory
Chainalysis
Chainalysis Salaries

Chainalysis's salary ranges from $143,068 in total compensation per year for a Product Designer at the low-end to $310,896 for a Sales at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of Chainalysis. Last updated: 8/17/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $160K
Product Manager
Median $211K
Software Engineering Manager
Median $290K

Administrative Assistant
$286K
Data Scientist
$162K
Human Resources
$279K
Marketing
$178K
Product Designer
$143K
Recruiter
$162K
Sales
$311K
Solution Architect
$199K

Vesting Schedule

25%

Yr 1

25%

Yr 2

25%

Yr 3

25%

Yr 4

At Chainalysis, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-Yr (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-Yr (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-Yr (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-Yr (2.08% monthly)

FAQs

The highest paying role reported at Chainalysis is Sales at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $310,896. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Chainalysis is $199,000.

