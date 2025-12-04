Company Directory
Chainalysis
  • Salaries
  • Product Manager

  • All Product Manager Salaries

Chainalysis Product Manager Salaries

The median Product Manager compensation in United States package at Chainalysis totals $206K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Chainalysis's total compensation packages. Last updated: 12/4/2025

Median Package
company icon
Chainalysis
Senior Product Manager
New York, NY
Total per annum
$206K
Level
Senior
Base salary
$186K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$20K
Years at company
3 Years
Years' experience
9 Years
What are the career levels at Chainalysis?
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Internship Salaries

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Chainalysis, Share/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Manager at Chainalysis in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $436,200. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Chainalysis for the Product Manager role in United States is $212,000.

Other Resources

