Docker
Docker Salaries

Docker's salary ranges from $104,475 in total compensation per year for a Customer Service at the low-end to $499,988 for a Product Designer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Docker. Last updated: 9/12/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $262K
Sales Engineer
Median $280K
Business Operations
$114K

Customer Service
$104K
Marketing
$176K
Product Designer
$500K
Product Manager
$162K
Sales
$185K
Software Engineering Manager
$250K
Solution Architect
$202K
The highest paying role reported at Docker is Product Designer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $499,988. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Docker is $193,633.

