Burns & McDonnell Salaries

Burns & McDonnell's salary ranges from $9,278 in total compensation per year for a Civil Engineer in India at the low-end to $231,761 for a Solution Architect in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Burns & McDonnell. Last updated: 10/10/2025

$160K

Electrical Engineer
Median $111K
Hardware Engineer
Median $144K
Software Engineer
Median $74K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Mechanical Engineer
Median $110K
Project Manager
Median $210K
Business Analyst
$129K
Civil Engineer
$9.3K
Controls Engineer
$95.8K
Industrial Designer
$90.3K
Information Technologist (IT)
$130K
Management Consultant
$99.5K
MEP Engineer
$131K
Product Designer
$119K
Solution Architect
$232K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Burns & McDonnell is Solution Architect at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $231,761. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Burns & McDonnell is $115,100.

