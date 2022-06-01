Company Directory
Majesco
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Majesco Salaries

Majesco's salary ranges from $13,928 in total compensation per year for a Technical Writer in India at the low-end to $246,960 for a Technical Program Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Majesco. Last updated: 11/22/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Software Engineer
Median $17.5K
Programme Manager
$168K
Technical Program Manager
$247K

What do Product Managers even do?

Like seriously, most of them have 0 technical ability. They show up to meetings, and when asked about basic requirements they say "I'll ask leadership" or lean on me to tell them, or give a corporate word salad to get out of the question all together. Then, as the engineer, I'm still left with figuring out the real requirements, socializing them, getting consensus, and implementing it. 

101 64
101 64
Technical Writer
$13.9K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Majesco is Technical Program Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $246,960. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Majesco is $92,885.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Majesco

Related Companies

  • Centauri Health Solutions
  • Arcesium
  • InvestCloud
  • SoftServe
  • Maven Wave
  • See all companies →

Other Resources

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/majesco/salaries.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.