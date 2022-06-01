Company Directory
APTIM
Work Here? Claim Your Company

APTIM Salaries

APTIM's salary ranges from $60,753 in total compensation per year for a Human Resources at the low-end to $84,575 for a Business Analyst at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of APTIM. Last updated: 8/19/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve £30k+ (sometimes £300k+) increases.Get your salary negotiated or your CV reviewed by the real experts – recruiters who do it daily.

Business Analyst
$84.6K
Civil Engineer
$74.6K
Human Resources
$60.8K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

60 9
60 9
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQs

התפקיד בעל השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-APTIM הוא אנליסט עסקי at the Common Range Average level עם פיצוי כולל שנתי של $84,575. זה כולל שכר בסיס וכן פיצוי מניות ובונוסים פוטנציאליים.
הפיצוי הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-APTIM הוא $74,625.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for APTIM

Related Companies

  • Latham & Watkins
  • Orion Innovation
  • Synechron
  • Hyland
  • MORSE
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources