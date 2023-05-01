Company Directory
Broad Institute
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Broad Institute Salaries

Broad Institute's salary ranges from $102,485 in total compensation per year for a Project Manager at the low-end to $185,000 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of Broad Institute. Last updated: 8/23/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve £30k+ (sometimes £300k+) increases.Get your salary negotiated or your CV reviewed by the real experts – recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $145K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Data Scientist
Median $120K
Software Engineering Manager
Median $185K

Kinda feel lc question doesn’t seem to appear in real interviews anymore

I grinded Blind 75 and NeetCode 150 pretty hard, but in most of my recent interviews, none of those patterns showed up. Instead, I got hit with new or modified problems I hadn't seen before.

Is this just me, or are companies actually shifting away from the standard high-frequency sets?

67 18
67 18
Product Manager
Median $160K
Product Designer
$114K
Project Manager
$102K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQs

The highest paying role reported at Broad Institute is Software Engineering Manager with a yearly total compensation of $185,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Broad Institute is $132,500.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Broad Institute

Related Companies

  • Lyft
  • Databricks
  • DoorDash
  • Pinterest
  • Dropbox
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources