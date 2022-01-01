Company Directory
Blue Origin Salaries

Blue Origin's salary ranges from $90,000 in total compensation per year for a Business Analyst at the low-end to $249,312 for a Product Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of Blue Origin. Last updated: 8/23/2025

$160K

Mechanical Engineer
L1 $90.6K
L2 $118K
L3 $140K
L4 $184K

Quality Engineer

Manufacturing Engineer

Thermal Engineer

Computer-Aided Engineering Engineer

Software Engineer
L1 $118K
L2 $144K
L3 $167K
L4 $217K

Back-End Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Systems Engineer

Hardware Engineer
L1 $103K
L2 $126K
L3 $159K
L4 $223K

Embedded Hardware Engineer

Aerospace Engineer
L1 $120K
L2 $123K
L3 $160K
L4 $193K
Technical Programme Manager
L2 $117K
L3 $145K
L4 $217K
L5 $238K

Technical Project Manager

Product Manager
L3 $151K
L4 $249K
Materials Engineer
L2 $120K
L3 $140K
Electrical Engineer
Median $200K
Business Analyst
Median $90K
Project Manager
Median $146K
Business Operations
$102K
Chemical Engineer
$91.5K
Controls Engineer
$171K
Corporate Development
$246K
Data Analyst
$164K
Data Science Manager
$244K
Financial Analyst
$154K
Human Resources
$136K
Information Technologist (IT)
$198K
Product Designer
$218K
Programme Manager
$225K
Recruiter
$99.3K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$150K
Software Engineering Manager
$212K
FAQs

