Company Directory
Aerojet Rocketdyne
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Aerojet Rocketdyne Salaries

Aerojet Rocketdyne's salary ranges from $65,325 in total compensation per year for a Business Analyst at the low-end to $180,095 for a Hardware Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of Aerojet Rocketdyne. Last updated: 8/15/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve £30k+ (sometimes £300k+) increases.Get your salary negotiated or your CV reviewed by the real experts – recruiters who do it daily.

Mechanical Engineer
Median $120K
Accountant
$109K
Aerospace Engineer
$75.4K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

59 9
59 9
Business Analyst
$65.3K
Data Scientist
$91.5K
Hardware Engineer
$180K
Programme Manager
$104K
Project Manager
$120K
Technical Programme Manager
$96.9K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQs

Die am besten bezahlte Rolle, die bei Aerojet Rocketdyne gemeldet wurde, ist Hardware-Ingenieur at the Common Range Average level mit einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von $180,095. Dies umfasst Grundgehalt sowie potenzielle Aktienvergütung und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung, die bei Aerojet Rocketdyne gemeldet wurde, beträgt $104,259.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Aerojet Rocketdyne

Related Companies

  • Virgin Galactic
  • a.i. solutions
  • AGI
  • MessageBird
  • General Atomics
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources