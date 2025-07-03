Company Directory
Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation
Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Salaries

Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation's salary ranges from $184,075 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer at the low-end to $241,200 for a Data Scientist at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. Last updated: 10/10/2025

$160K

Program Manager
Median $208K
Data Scientist
$241K
Product Designer
$230K

Software Engineer
$184K

Research Scientist

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation is Data Scientist at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $241,200. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation is $218,750.

Other Resources