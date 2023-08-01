Company Directory
BC Hydro
Work Here? Claim Your Company

BC Hydro Salaries

BC Hydro's salary ranges from $64,604 in total compensation per year for a Mechanical Engineer at the low-end to $96,767 for a Technical Program Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of BC Hydro. Last updated: 9/4/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve £25k+ (sometimes £250k+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your CV reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Electrical Engineer
$89.1K
Human Resources
$65.5K
Mechanical Engineer
$64.6K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

56 23
56 23
Project Manager
$68.3K
Technical Program Manager
$96.8K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

BC Hydro薪资最高的职位是技术项目经理 at the Common Range Average level，年度总薪酬为$96,767。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票补偿和奖金。
BC Hydro的年度总薪酬中位数为$68,290。

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for BC Hydro

Related Companies

  • Uber
  • Flipkart
  • Roblox
  • Stripe
  • LinkedIn
  • See all companies →

Other Resources