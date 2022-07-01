Company Directory
AudioEye
AudioEye Salaries

AudioEye's salary ranges from $169,150 in total compensation per year for a Data Scientist at the low-end to $282,580 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of AudioEye. Last updated: 8/22/2025

$160K

Data Scientist
$169K
Product Designer
$231K
Product Manager
$224K

Sales
$225K
Software Engineering Manager
$283K
FAQs

